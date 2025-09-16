Damon Dash Calls Out Cam'ron & Josh Webber, Announces New TV Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Damon Dash is back on his own accord and he's looking the part in a fresh-tailored suit, new outlook on business and BRAND NEW TEETH!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Dame in NYC leaving "The Breakfast Club" in full-blown "Dapper Dan" mode ... he let us in on his plans to develop a TV show to help teach urban youth financial literacy.

The veteran music mogul was backed by his longtime afficionado and Harlem-bred OG, Daniel Dnieko, and they had quite a few choice words for the haters who counted them out ... including Josh Webber.

The independent filmmaker won a $4 million judgment back in March and accused Dame of sprinkling lies across his bankruptcy docs as he attempts to retrieve assets.

Damon tells us not only is Webber a "dumbass" in his eyes, but now he's filed for bankruptcy, he'd like to turn the tables and ask him a few questions.

The old swagger that oversaw Roc-A-Fella Records was definitely gleaming in his eye (and the diamonds in his teeth), but one friendship from that era appears to be dead and gone.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Damon tells us that Cam'ron going behind his back to offer his son money in an effort to one-up him was a pure violation, and the diplomat will soon be meeting a new dictator.