Damon Dash Introduces 'White Lesbian' Aaliyah, Explains His Dental Situation

Damon Dash says he's found a way to resurrect his dearly departed girlfriend Aaliyah ... by signing the white, lesbian version of her -- who also happens to be a rocker!!!

The embattled mogul introduced his latest protégée, Nicky Licky, during his recent interview with "The Art of Dialogue" and gushed over her talent and fashion sense, claiming she was a spitting image of the late "One in a Million" singer.

Judging from Nicky's perplexed reaction, it was the first time she had heard the comparison ... we're not sure if the tagline will stick.

Dame recruited Nicky to sign on with his group The Black Guns for the recently released "365" album, and they're going on tour in September!!!

Dame also addressed the war brewing in his mouth ... after his teeth infamously fell out while he was attempting to dox 50 Cent last year.

Dame Dash’s dentures fall out during 50 Cent rant 👀 pic.twitter.com/txxjnw5Ez5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 6, 2024 @DailyLoud

According to Dame, he spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars" on titanium implants he thought to be indestructible, but 5 of them happened to break off in his jaws ... pawse.