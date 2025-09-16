Damon Dash Accuses Charlamagne of Being Gay, Lacking Masculinity

Damon Dash's return to "The Breakfast Club" was nothing short of the fireworks he usually brings ... he infamously called Charlamagne Tha God a "Chatty Patty" in the past, and this time it's an all-out call for the radio host to come out of the closet!!!

According to Dame's POV, Charlamagne is a poor representation of the standard Black man in America due to his being schooled in the art of gossip by Wendy Williams.

For those who don't know, Charlamagne got an early start working with Wendy and always gives her props ... Dame thinks he needs to get on bended knee and call her "OG."

Dame then accused CThaGod of being gay, citing the time he nearly got jumped by several men more than a decade ago and chose to flee the scene, instead of testing the superhero in his blood.

Dame maintains he would have stood and fought -- win, lose, or draw -- because he has a reputation to uphold and wants to make women feel safe.

After his rant, Dame attempted a "mic-drop" walkout moment à la Birdman ... but Loren LoRosa and Jess Hilarious protested and didn't let him off the hook early, and he finished the interview.

He still took "The Breakfast Club" to task over his "Dame Debt" tagline and also ripped 50 Cent for claiming he had the rights to his 2002 film, "Paid In Full."

For the record, Charlamagne is happily married with kids -- to a woman -- and started "The Black Effect Podcast Network," ... which gives Black men insight ranging from the bank to the block.