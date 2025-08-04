Charlamagne Tha God Rips President Trump for Lying About U.S. Economy

Donkey Of The Day For You ...

Charlamagne Tha God and Donald Trump are the headliners of the latest big media battle following his interview with Lara Trump ... resulting in the President being slapped with "Donkey of the Day" on "The Breakfast Club!!!"

On Monday, Charlamagne kicked off his daily roast segment using YG's "FDT" campaign buster hit record and accused Trump of deflecting the main issues after the Prez called the radio host a "sleazebag" and also a "racist."

Charlamagne noted he didn't use race one time to lay into the President's "Big Beautiful Bill" -- which he benefits from tax-wise, but says he can't turn his back on the millions of Americans who will be left out in the cold!!!

Charlamagne also criticized Homeland Security for detaining and deporting lawfully residing immigrants and docked Trump for ironically contributing to the unemployment rate by firing Labor Statistics Chief Erika McEntarfer for supposedly messing with the U.S. jobs numbers.

Trump took credit for ending 5 wars, including ending conflicts across Congo and Rwanda -- a complete falsehood according to Charlamagne and Loren LoRosa's fact-checking.

Charlamagne signed off reminding Trump he's not his enemy and he needs to stay focused on two things -- the state of the U.S. economy and the Epstein files.