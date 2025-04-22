Wiz Khalifa Emerges as a Rich Flat-Earther on Joe Budden Podcast

... Oh, And The Earth Is Flat!!! 🗺️

Wiz Khalifa says his time and value as an artist is very valuable -- and you won't see him onstage unless he's getting paid a 6-figure sum!!!

The megastar rapper recently paid the Joe Budden Podcast a visit out in NJ, where Wiz revealed his stock is still up from 10 years ago, when he and Charlie Puth released their mega-Diamond-certified single "See You Again."

Joe was in disbelief ... but Wiz maintained his guest feature price is a cool $250,000 a pop ... and upwards of $2 million per show!!!

Wiz has big-time collabs with the likes of Maroon 5, Sean Kingston, will.i.am and more. Whether he charged them or the label is a completely different conversation altogether!!!

Wiz noted how his songs transcend across multiple countries across the world ... he currently has more than 40 million monthly Spotify listeners, and he just spiked the punch further with the release of his new 23-track album, "Kush & OJ 2."

Speaking of the world, Wiz stone-faced told Joe Budden and crew he believes the Earth is one big flat surface, a belief made possible from his various travels.

Joe, Melyssa Ford and Marc Lamont just nodded along in sarcasm -- but Wiz was dead serious.