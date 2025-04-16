Wiz Khalifa Lost Count of Joints Smoked in Making of 'Kush & OJ 2'

Play video content TMZ.com

Wiz Khalifa is in high spirits and has plenty of good vibes to give out this weekend with the release of his "Kush & OJ 2" album!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Wiz, Will and the rest of Taylor Gang out in NYC on Wednesday, exercising their right to toke in the streets and promoting the project the old-fashioned way.

Wiz flat-out admitted he couldn't keep count of all the Js that went into the making of the upcoming sequel ... we say many, many, many!!!

He's been in party mode and assures us fans will feel the same on April 18. He took a year-long sabbatical from drinking ... but, he's back on the bottle for special occasions, so all libations are welcome to the function!!!

Wiz is hitting the road this summer for the "Taylor Gang" world tour and will have 23 new songs to perform, so we had to ask ... which lone song from the OG "Kush & OJ" would he perform?