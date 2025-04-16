Wiz Khalifa Gets Choked & Smoked Up Turning an Orange Into a Bong

How Ya Like These Apples?!?!

Play video content

Wiz Khalifa is celebrating his "Kush & OJ 2" album ahead of schedule -- by turning a ripe navel orange into a bong!!!

The wavy party trick is usually reserved for apples, but not only does Wiz not want scurvy -- he's been out in NYC giving his anticipated project the ultimate promo run.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For what it's worth, the orange appears to be smoking Wiz -- and not the other way around!!!

Wiz's "Kush & OJ 2" has huge shoes to fill, but the megastar rapper is pulling out all the stops on the assembly line ... and has a tour to match the music!!!

15 years ago today Wiz Khalifa released “Kush & OJ” it was the first mixtape to trend on twitter (2010) pic.twitter.com/TU63EBk0qB — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 14, 2025 @SaycheeseDGTL

Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, JasonMartin, LaRussell and Max B are just a handful of the guest artists ... while the likes of Juicy J, Cardo, ID Labs, Sledgren, and Mike WiLL Made-It are a morsel of the brain trust holding down the "Kush & OJ 2" production.

And wouldn't ya know it, Curren$y also makes an appearance!!!