Wiz Khalifa Gets Choked & Smoked Up Turning an Orange Into a Bong

Wiz Khalifa How Ya Like These Apples?!?! We Smokin' On Oranges ... *Cough Cough* 🍊💨

Wiz Khalifa is celebrating his "Kush & OJ 2" album ahead of schedule -- by turning a ripe navel orange into a bong!!!

The wavy party trick is usually reserved for apples, but not only does Wiz not want scurvy -- he's been out in NYC giving his anticipated project the ultimate promo run.

For what it's worth, the orange appears to be smoking Wiz -- and not the other way around!!!

Wiz's "Kush & OJ 2" has huge shoes to fill, but the megastar rapper is pulling out all the stops on the assembly line ... and has a tour to match the music!!!

Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, JasonMartin, LaRussell and Max B are just a handful of the guest artists ... while the likes of Juicy J, Cardo, ID Labs, Sledgren, and Mike WiLL Made-It are a morsel of the brain trust holding down the "Kush & OJ 2" production.

And wouldn't ya know it, Curren$y also makes an appearance!!!

Vitamin C for all come Friday when the album drops.

