Snoop Dogg Posts Picture in Easter Bunny Suit, Wiz Khalifa Smokes Two Joints on 420

Might Be Easter, But We Celebrate Another Holiday ...

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg might be hiding eggs on Easter ... but, they might be filling them with something other than chocolate -- a green alternative, so to speak.

The two stars posted to celebrate Sunday's holiday ... the happiest day of a weed smoker's year, 420, not Easter.

Wiz proved he's got a ton of holiday spirit ... smoking two joints at once while head bobbing to some music -- a proven move amateurs shouldn't try at home.

WK's ripping his joints one after another, no breaks here ... lookin' ready to get young, wild and free.

Snoop -- who rapped on the song "Young, Wild & Free" with Wiz and Bruno Mars -- shouted out Easter too ... sharing what looks like a photoshopped pic of himself in a rabbit suit.

The photo was adorned with the comment "When 420 falls on Easter" and it certainly made Snoop Bunny laugh ... 'cause he dropped a "Good Morning" in his caption, followed by several amused emojis.

Tons of celebs -- like the Kardashian clan, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Reba McEntire, former President Barack Obama, current President Donald Trump -- showed they're actually celebrating Easter, BTW ... check out our gall to see them all.