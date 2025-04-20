Celebrities Celebrate Easter 2025

Celebrities are celebrating Easter Sunday in a variety of ways ... none with a heavy dose of religion, but more with a sense of flair!

Kris Jenner celebrated by posting a series of photos on her Instagram showing her kids Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Rob through the years at Easter time. The photos included shots of Kris' late husband Robert Kardashian.

Gypsy Rose marked the occasion by sharing a photo with her partner, Ken Urker and their baby girl, Aurora Urker.

To everyone celebrating today, Michelle and I hope you have a blessed and happy Easter. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2025 @BarackObama

✝️"Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!" –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/i9OrZNNgNB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 20, 2025 @WhiteHouse

Happy Easter from my family to yours 🐣🩷 pic.twitter.com/mKGqqOXimb — Reba McEntire (@reba) April 20, 2025 @reba

