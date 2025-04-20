Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who These Easter Cuties Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Easter Kids Turned Into!
Before their names turned famous, these lil' kiddos were just somebody somebunny who loved decorating eggs, enjoying tasty n' festive meals and of course, Easter egg hunts! Can you guess who these kids are before they cracked open as Hollywood stars?

From Ryan Seacrest to Anna Camp ... and Hilary and Haylie Duff are a just few cuties you'll stumble upon with our gallery of goodies ...

This Calabasas cutie may be the youngest sibling, but her bank account comes with all the dollar $igns ... cha ching!

Rising to fame on Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101", the bunny in question may have been born in Hollywood, FLORIDA, but she moved to Hollywood, CALIFORNIA when she was just a little rabbit!

Celebs still love a good holiday festivity ... but nothing beats their youthful innocence and giddiness on Easter ... hop to our gallery above and get to guessing!

