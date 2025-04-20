Celebs With The Easter Bunny ... Hoppy Easter!

Celebs get so frigin' egg-cited when the Easter Bunny hops up, but only in Hollywood will you find the bougiest of bunnies dressed to the 9s with big celebs! Whip your hare back 'n forth, 'cuz it's Easter y'all!

It's a family affair ... celebs like Lance Bass and Mario Lopez gathered 'round with the kiddos for a very bunny photo, and Kelly Rowland, Spencer Pratt n' Heidi Montag captured the colorful day with their lil' peeps!

And Jeannie Mai and Eva Mendes wanted the Easter Bunny all to themselves -- both lovely ladies slaying a gorgeous selfie!

Don't worry, be hoppy and see all the stars with the Easter Bunny in our fun photo gallery!