Great Deals on Easter Basket Gifts on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Bounce right into all the best basket fillers that will make your Easter a hopping good time this Spring holiday.

We've got the top deals on tech like Beats headphones and sweet speakers from JBL ... to the best Lego kits for those little builders to create endless amounts of fun!

We've hunted Amazon and are bringing you all the best for your baskets!

Get to hopping shopping!

Give those bunny ears something to listen to with the Beats Solo 4 Pink Wireless Bluetooth Headphones!

The Beats brand has blazed a trail in the headphone and speaker market and the Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones are a great opportunity to make the leap into hi-tech audio accessories without the high price tags. The rechargeable battery gives up to 50 hours of listening power ... and the 3.5mm audio jack and the folding design makes it easy to listen on the go!

One happy customer wrote: "The Beats Solo 4 exceeded my expectations! The sound quality is crisp, with deep bass and clear highs, making them perfect for all types of music. The battery life is impressive, lasting well over 40 hours on a single charge. They’re also super comfortable, even for long listening sessions. The updated design feels premium and durable. If you’re looking for stylish, high-quality wireless headphones, these are a fantastic choice!"

Build the best Easter with the LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Bunny Building Set!

Gift one of the best building blocks to creativity this Easter Season with this fun Lego set ... simply choose between the bunny, llama or seal and follow the included instructions to make memories this holiday ... or go rogue and make anything you can imagine with the power of Lego building blocks.

One Lego lover wrote: "Let me tell you, this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Cute Bunny Toy—it’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic. The best, really. I mean, I’ve seen a lot of toys, okay? Tremendous toys, some say the greatest, and this one? It’s like the gold standard of LEGO sets. You’ve got a bunny—cute, very cute, the cutest—then boom, it’s a llama, then a seal! Three toys in one, folks, that’s a deal, a huge deal, nobody does it better."

Keep a library at your fingertips with the Amazon Paperwhite in Raspberry!

Give that reader in your life an endless supply of content with this compact Kindle ... it can be loaded with 16 gigs of reading material and the rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 weeks' worth of reading! The 7-inch glare-free screen and quicker page turning make reading anywhere and everywhere easier ... the only hard part will be to decide which of the millions of available books you'll want to read next!

One five star reviewer wrote: "I wasn't sold on needing yet another e-reader until my old Kindle finally died after six years, and oh my god, this new Paperwhite has literally changed my reading life! The 7" glare-free display is seriously a game-changer—I can actually read this thing at the beach or by my bedroom window without that annoying glare that used to give me headaches. Battery life? I'm talking WEEKS, not days."

Have your basket blooming with the LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet!

These spring flowers are the perfect gifts this Easter ... and after they are craftily built brick-by-brick they will last much longer than the usual seasonal bouquet! Follow the included instructions to piece together all 749 pieces to make this eye-popping floral arrangement ... and did we mention that it's FUN!

One happy customer wrote: "I loved this collection and variety of flowers. So fun to put together and really pretty to leave out. Vibrant colors and most pieces move a little for a slightly different look. I like that you can adjust the size of the stem (long or short) to fit whatever you put them in. It would have been cool to have a vase to put together for them too."

The Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum will have your bunny nose twitching!

Move aside stale peeps and half-eaten chocolate bunnies because there is a new smell associated with this spring holiday ... the "Thank U, Next" perfume will leave a subtle trace of elegant smells like pear, coconut and rose.

One scent lover wrote: "Love this Arianna Grande perfume and it's probably my favorite. I always get endless compliments when wearing it; it's sweet, kinda bold yet a little soft as well thanks to the marshmallow ingredient. It's longevity is pretty decent too often lasting five and a half to seven hours. The scent/perfume is called "Thank You Next" by ariana grande."

Keep the music going with a JBL Go 4 Portable Bluetooth speaker!

This little speaker from JBL may be small in size ... but it's sound and reliability are bigger than life! The rechargeable battery gives you up to 7 hours of play time and the "play time boost" function can even add another 2 hours of music on top of that! The waterproof and dustproof case will ensure that you have tunes no mater the conditions!

One happy customer wrote: "If you’re looking for a compact, reliable, and surprisingly powerful speaker, the mini JBL portable speaker is a fantastic choice. Designed for people on the go, these speakers combine portability with sound quality, offering features that punch well above their weight."

Step up your basket game with the SOL DE JANEIRO Jet Set Kit!

This stylish set of Brazilian beauty products is practically an Easter basket in itself ... the clear travel bag is filled with some great everyday essentials that are perfect for that beauty-driven bunny in your life. The set includes a renewing bodywash, an elasti-cream and a fruity perfume mist and will quickly become your signature scent this spring!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I bought this and I'm in love with the scent. I will be buying another. The actual bum bum cream I put on all over it so softening and smells so beautiful. You must try it. It's not cheap but you will notice the difference and certainly the smell. The spray is nice even to scent your hair. So so so so worth it."

This pastel Amazon Echo Pop in Lavender Bloom is just what the season needs!

This tastefully done Amazon Echo brings a pinch of spring color to any room with its subtle shade of lavender flowers in full bloom. It's packed with tons of great time-saving skills that we all know and love from Alexa ... but just look at that color!

One happy customer wrote: "I originally bought one of these for each of my daughters, but we were all so impressed with it that my wife wanted one too—and now we have three around the house!"

No basket is complete without a Disney Store Minnie Easter Plush!

Trade in your mouse ears for some bunny ears with this adorable Minnie Mouse plushie wearing a pastel multi-color Easter Bunny jumpsuit. Minnie's signature bow is prominently featured between the two big bunny ears and the super soft outer shell has a washed-out tie dye effect on the fur. Mix and match with other iconic Disney characters to make your Easter the happiest place on Earth!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Super cute. Putting it in my grand baby’s Easter basket!"

Plump up the holidays with the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm & Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry Set!

This lip kit is the total package and would be the cutest addition to any Easter gift bag you may have planned ... it comes with a glowy lip balm to give you a glossy pop while the berry tint delivered a little color to your lips, as well as, the sleeping mask for your lips which locks in moisture and keeps your hydrated all night long for a fresh and full morning.

One happy customer wrote: "I was hesitant at trying out bc of price. Then I realized my other glosses are around the same price. So I went for it and here I am several months later and I have just about all the different options! I also had bought the overnight lip mask and by far this gloss has been much more beneficial to my lips. Lasts longer than most glosses(I am a taller so there’s that to keep in mind) and my lips feel healthier as they’re not peeling, cracking or chapped as much as they used to!"

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!