TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Spring cleanings doesnt stop at your home ... give your mouth a major upgrade this season with all the top names and products to make your mouth happy!

From top tech toothbrushes and fast working water picks to powerful mouthwashes and whitening strips ... we've picked out all the best deals to put a (newly cleaned) smile on your face!

Make the most of your brushing with a Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush!

This electric toothbrush is the future of dental heath ... with adjustable intensities for your teeth and gums and pressure sensitive indicators to give yourself the right brush every time. This toothbrush can last for two weeks of brushing on a single charge and don't forget to regularly swap out the toothbrush head when needed ... did we mention there's some great colors to choose from to match your mood and bathroom style?

One happy customer wrote: "I have had a few electronic toothbrushes but this is my first philips 6500. After using it once I can feel a absolute difference my teeth feel clean. I like the vibration adjustment it is extremely powerful, more than other electric toothbrushes I have used. it was a bit pricey but comparing it to others I have used, it is clearly different and better in my opinion."

Take great care of your teeth with the Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush Starter Kit!

Bundle and save when you get this great starter kit from Oral B ... it comes complete with all you need to get on the road to healthier teeth and gums including the brush, head and charger. The lithium ion battery and timer helps you brush the right way every time.

One five star reviewer wrote: "The Oral-B iO Series 2 toothbrush is impressively user-friendly. Its intuitive design and comfortable grip make daily brushing a breeze. The automatic pressure sensor is a standout feature, alerting me when I brush too hard, which helps protect my gums. The three cleaning modes cater to different needs, and the 2-minute timer ensures I brush for the dentist-recommended duration."

Get to brushing the right way with a Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush:

Bring your brushing into an elite class of clean with this complete electric toothbrush kit from Philips. Pair the multiple modes, the pressure sensor, three intensities and the bluetooth connection to the Sonicare app to give yourself the move comprehensive clean available.

One verified buyer wrote: "This product is a toothcare machine !!! It's worth the price compared to a cleaning at the dentist's office since it's like a professional cleaning each time you use it !!! Also, my bathroom counter has never looked better."

Teach your tots the value of brushing with an Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer!

Bring the importance of dental healthcare to the little ones in your home with this easy to use electric toothbrush from Oral B. The easy to use timer and kid-size brushes will give your kids the power to take teeth brushing into their own hands!

One happy customer wrote: "Lightweight and easy for a kid to use. The size is perfect, and the battery lasts a long time. The color is subtle, and it comes with a charger. It looks durable and well-made!"

Get to those hard to reach spots with an Oral-B Water Flosser!

Water flossers are a great addition to your bathroom ... the focused stream of water helps clean deep into your gum line with adjustable streams of that include microbubbles to reduce plaque and bacteria.

One verified user wrote: "This product has helped my teeth and gums. I had a mod gingivitis and dentist recommended flossing every day. I am clumsy and this really does a fine job."

Brighten up your smile with Crest 3D Whitestrips, Radiant Express with LED Accelerator Light!

Skip the hassles of office visits and pesky follow-ups by bringing the same powerful whitening technology home. The Crest strips lighten your teeth anywhere any time and when you use the included LED light to boost your whitening power.

One happy customer wrote: "finally white teeth. would get compliments on straightness of teeth but naturally yellowish. so after 50 years I decided to try this route."

Get floss for the whole family with the this bundle of Oral-B Glide Cool Mint Deep Clean Floss!

You'll never have to listen to your dentist say you need to floss more after you buy this multipack of mint floss from Oral B. The Glide floss is a smooth and flat alternative to the classic thread style string ... and the cool mint flavor will flavor will leave your mouth fresh while removing plaque and bacteria.

One flossy reviewer wrote: "This is my favorite floss. I like that it is thin and easily glides between teeth, but wide enough to capture and remove any debris with the first swipe. It's like a hug for your teeth, and they always feel clean and polished once you're done."

Wash away germs with Listerine Ultraclean Oral Care Antiseptic Mouthwash!

There's no name better trusted for mouthwash than Listerine ... and with this two pack of i liter bottles you have double the cleaning power at your disposal. It's doesn't only kill 99.9% of germs ... it also flights plaque, gingivitus and tartar.

One five star reviewer wrote: "If you're looking for a mouthwash that truly works and gives that long-lasting clean feeling, Listerine is the way to go! Highly recommend it for anyone who values fresh breath and healthy teeth."

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!