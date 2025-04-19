The TMZ Easter hare has been quite the busy-bunny ... We've got an egg-cellent egg hunt just for you, and here to kick off the silly shenanigans is none other than Sylvester Stallone!

Take a look around the gardens, and you'll find more famous peeps like model Heidi Klum, soccer hunk Cristiano Ronaldo, and power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson.

There are some hidden eggs in each photo, so be sure to inspect the pics with your finest eye and throw those eggs in your basket!

Bust out of your shell and hit the pavement runnin', 'cuz these Easter goodies won't stay hidden all day!