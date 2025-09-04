Omar Gooding Still Waiting on Cam'ron to Rap After Diss Track Frenzy

Shame He Can't Outrap Me Though!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Omar Gooding is taking his multi-dimensional beef with Cam'ron in stride ... this after the Harlem rapper had duped Omar into hopping on a plane from Cali to Miami to shoot a movie that didn't exist!!!

Cam’ron Tricks Omar Gooding Into Coming to Miami for a Fake Movie Role pic.twitter.com/xyUjLGqRnA — Rich Music World INC (@richmusicworld) August 12, 2025 @richmusicworld

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Omar with writer Nikki Turner, outside BOA Steakhouse in WeHo on Wednesday night, and the veteran actor couldn't help but to pat himself on the back for the well-received diss tracks he aimed at Killa Cam -- that went without a response!!!

Omar tells us it's a win-win situation -- after all, Cam did pay him $7,500 for the fake film, but is serious about launching his rap career and welcomes the newfound attention ... minus the hidden cameras in his dressing room.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Cam, Omar says it's confusing that such a legendary rapper is afraid to go bar-for-bar with him, but he's already eyeing his next projects.

In addition to his upcoming hip hop album, he's starring in a flick titled "Papa's Baby" -- written by Nikki -- where he gets to play the bad guy.