Cam'ron Books Omar Gooding for Fake Movie in Miami, Embarrassing Footage

Cam'ron is getting the last laugh in his random beef with actor Omar Gooding -- after booking him for a role in a film that doesn't exist!!!

Omar took offense to both Cam'ron confusing him with his Oscar-winning brother Cuba by referring to him as "Omar Gooding Junior" and using him as a backhanded example while discussing his famous "Baby Boy" role.

Omar has been rapping on the side for years and launched into a diss-track shooting spree, dropping 3 anti-Cam'ron songs to the point that the Dipset rapper's text messages began to mount up with inquiries.

For what it's worth, Cam'ron didn't think Omar's jabs were too shabby, but on Tuesday, he dropped the mic with a bombshell reveal that he had duped Omar into traveling to Miami for a fake movie he believed to be legit.

Cam'ron posted BTS footage of Omar signing a "contract" before exposing Omar with his shirt lifted, showing his gut ... and later, a push-up drill, all for naught.

Cam says the entire caper only cost him $3,500 and he promised to release the entire reel tomorrow while warning him not to release any more music.

