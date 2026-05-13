Latto Fans Hear Baby Noises in Mother's Day Video, Convinced She Gave Birth

Fans are freaking out that Latto possibly gave birth ... because some sharp listeners say they can hear "baby sounds" in the background of the pregnant rapper's latest post.

On Wednesday, she went on Instagram to apologize for skipping her Win Some Give Some Foundation's 1st annual "Big Mama Day" event, saying she's "a little caught up."

Play video content Video: Latto Announces Pregnancy

Fans say they spotted signs in the video that Latto's little one has arrived ... clocking in the comments that they believe they can hear baby noises.

And you can't help but notice the Grammy nominee shot the clip from the shoulders up, while rocking back and forth in a chair.

And when she was talking about the event in the clip, she said ... "It's my first Mother's Day, so I wanted to do it bigger than big."