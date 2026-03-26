Latto's Boyfriend 21 Savage Drops Online Hint After She Reveals Pregnancy

21 Savage looks like he's sending a strong signal he's the father of Latto's baby ... posting his girlfriend on social media just days after she revealed she was pregnant.

The "A Lot" rapper posted a pregnant Latto on his Instagram Story ... seemingly confirming he's the baby daddy.

21 Savage shared Latto's recent cover photo from Paper Magazine, which features Latto's growing baby bump, and he captioned the post, "Big Mama Not The Little 1".

It's reportedly the first time 21 Savage has posted Latto on his IG page ... they were rumored to be a couple for a few years before going official in September 2025, when we got her out in New York City.

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As we reported ... Latto announced her pregnancy last week, and eagle-eyed fans claimed they spotted 21 Savage's hand on her belly in the reveal video.

Now, it looks like 21 Savage is confirming that's his bun in the oven.