Latto Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child

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Latto just made a major announcement to the world ... she's preggers with her first child!

The rapper served up the baby news by posting a music video on her Instagram page for her single, "Business & Personal."

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She accompanied the video with the cover of her fourth album, "Big Mama," which shows her cradling a young cheetah while flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, Latto reminded everyone that the record will be released on May 29.

And that's not all ... Latto also featured her bun in the oven while sporting a bra and shorts during the "Business & Personal" video. At one point, she raps, "Maybach that’s the Benz of the day, car seat, got a kid on the way.”

As for who the dad is ... the most likely suspect is fellow rap star 21 Savage, whose hand can apparently be seen touching Latto's protruding stomach in the video.

Latto has been dating 21 since at least September 2025, when she announced they were an item, once referring to him as her "husband."