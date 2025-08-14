Cam'ron Drops Fake Film Scene Mocking Omar Gooding After Casting Prank

Cam'ron made good with his diabolical scheme to expose how he paid Omar Gooding in full -- to be a fool on a fake movie set!!!

As we previously told you, Cam'ron had Omar fly out to Miami because he had been paid $2,500 for a short film.

Upon arrival, the "Baby Boy" actor walked onto a set where guys were talking about him behind his back in Spanish ... with one even labeling Omar as a "porky ass n****" at one point.

The scene unfolds with two guys sitting in a warehouse, betting on strikes, hits and walks during a baseball game ... Omar and another guy greet them, supposedly under the guise of making some sort of deal, but it's never really outlined. Y'know, because the movie isn't real!!!

Omar plays along with the actors but strikes out on a pair of bets for $2K and eventually finds himself doing push-ups without the Kobe Bryant shirt that he came in with on his back. One of the actors ordered him to take "that cheap s*** off" in Spanish.

Cam'ron was also behind the scenes in another room, overseeing his evil scheme ... but says he has no hard feelings.

He'll happily book Omar to perform the diss tracks he created at a baby shower -- for double the price of the fake movie.

