Cam'ron, Mase, Akademiks Say Jay-Z Helping Kendrick Lamar Win Drake Beef With Super Bowl

Play video content It Is What It Is

Kendrick Lamar headlining next year's Super Bowl in New Orleans is Jay-Z's way of giving the "Not Like Us" rapper leverage over his beef against Drake ... at least, that's what Cam'ron and Mase want the public to believe!!!

On Monday's episode of "It Is What It Is," the hip hop sportscasters claimed Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation imprint has been the NFL’s Live Music Entertainment Strategist since 2019, set the play for Kendrick to embarrass Drake on the big stage ... thus settling his own issues with him.

The Harlem World duo also claimed Jay-Z pulled some strings to have them uninvited at the recent Fanatics Fest that went down ... Cam detailed his cold war with Jay-Z in the past and alludes that their relationship is still kind of icy!!!

DJ Akademiks also piled on to the notion Jay-Z was pulling strings in the beef in favor of Kendrick, citing Drake's 2015 track "Charged Up" as a reason to be petty.

Never mind the fact Jay rode shotgun on Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" back in 2021 or Kendrick dropped the biggest rap song this year ... these guys are making sure the pot stays stirred!!!