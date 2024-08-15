Jay-Z's 40/40 Integrating Sports Gambling Into Club At Fanatics Fest

Jay-Z's legendary 40/40 Club is coming back in a big way -- and as awesome as the celeb hotspot was back in the day -- wanna bet it's about to be a whole lot better?!

40/40 will temporarily relaunch in New York City starting Friday night (and running through Sunday) at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan ... where Hov's famed nightclub will be one of the main attractions at Fanatics Fest NYC.

TMZ Sports has learned the club will feature an integrated spot for partygoers to place wagers with Fanatics Sportsbook while watching games and partying.

Of course, 40/40 was one of the hottest spots in New York when it opened in the early 2000s ... and with stars like Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, and Derek Jeter expected at Fanatics Fest, it sounds like Jay's spot is picking up right where they left off.

Expect the decor to be pretty sweet, too ... with autographed memorabilia from icons like Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders, Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice, Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird scattered throughout the club.

40/40 will also have four, 160-inch television screens ... for patrons to keep an eye on those (winning 🤞) bets.

While 40/40 won't stay open at the Javits Center -- they'll close when the lights go out on the FF -- the club is making a more permanent return starting next year when the nightclub re-opens in the Big Apple.

We're told the sportsbook will be integrated into the club then, too.