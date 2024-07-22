Jay-Z 40/40 Club To Reopen For Michael Rubin's Fanatics Fest 2024

Allow Me To Reintroduce My Club!!!

Jay-Z closed his 40/40 Club after 20 years last year for restructuring ... and its resurfacing looks to be on the horizon -- with a special pop-up happening at Fanatics Fest NYC!!!

Between August 16-18, the 40/40 Club will host a star-studded rollout that reimagines Hov's former playground ... Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Kevin Durant, Peyton and Eli Manning, Carmelo Anthony and many more legendary athletes are all expected to pop out for the festivities!!!

We're told the new 40/40 Club will happen at NYC's Jacob Javits Convention Center and resemble its glory days ... they're dusting off signed jerseys from the collection, grand chandeliers stadium and selected items from the restaurant's original menu -- not to mention an array of top-notch cocktails.

The club is planning a grand reopening in 2025 -- we spoke to R-O-C alum Memphis Bleek about its blueprint last year and he promised the works, and sounds like the people will get a first-class preview at Fanatics Fest.