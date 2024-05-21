Rapper Cam'ron Gets Annoyed With CNN Host Over Diddy-Cassie Talk

Play video content CNN

Cam'ron's interview with CNN went off the rails Monday night after he was asked about the Diddy-Cassie video beatdown.

The New York rapper was interviewed by "NewsNight" host Abby Phillip – and it didn't take long for their convo to turn to Diddy, pissing off Cam'ron.

First, Phillip asked Cam'ron if he recognized the man in the 2016 surveillance video, which showed Diddy beating up Cassie at L.A.'s InterContinental Hotel. Cam'ron responded that he wasn't down with Diddy's behavior, calling it "egregious."

Suddenly annoyed, Cam'ron then said, "I don't know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean my experiences?"

Things got even worse when Phillip inquired about Diddy's apology video. On Sunday, Diddy said he was sorry for his actions, but he did not apologize directly to Cassie because, as we reported, their NDA prevents him from publicly stating her name.

Cam'ron lashed out at Phillip, "The apology ain't for me to decide, it's for Cassie. He ain't do nothing for me. What I think about it don't matter."

After some more tense back and forth, Cam'ron downed a shot of his sexual intimacy supplement, PinkHorsePower, before plugging the product by claiming he was going to get "some cheeks" after drinking it.

Trying to stay on topic, Phillip delved into whether the rap industry in general protected Diddy, allowing him to get away with his ugly antics.

Fed up, Cam'ron turned to someone off-screen and demanded to know, "Who booked me for this joint?"