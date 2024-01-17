Mase and Cam'ron Cry Laughing at Dwyane Wade's Painted Nails

Play video content

The Miami Heat just bronzed Dwyane Wade's legacy with a statue that'll go up outside the team's arena, but Mase can't focus on that milestone -- instead, he's zeroing in on something else, and in the process, proving he's a dinosaur.

Mase wasted no time laying into the fact D. Wade painted his nails -- Heat colors, red and black -- during his "It What It Is" podcast. He didn't just criticize Dwyane ... Mase and his cohost Cam'ron were both doubled over in laughter, as Mase compared the fashion statement to seeing Michael Jordan model lingerie.

Cam'ron suggested Mase would be going viral for the remark ... and he was right about that.

Their not-so-subtle phobia aside ... both guys are making it clear they're not up on the fact younger generations of men -- including athletes, artists and actors -- don't have the same hang-ups.

Their co-host Treasure Wilson pointed out that celebs like A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles and others also paint their nails.

It doesn't appear Treasure's words cut through with T-Rex and Brontosaurus, but we're certain D-Wade couldn't care less about their take.