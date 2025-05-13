Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Gillie Da Kid Mourn Murdered Rapper LGP Qua

Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA was shot and killed on Sunday, leaving numbness across the hip hop community ... the local MC was actually a peace advocate!!!

Snoop Dogg posted a somber eulogy on Instagram of him and LGP QUA on Monday evening after getting the news, which followed Meek Mill's disgust in his hometown that they would kill such a positive figure on Mother's Day.

Fox29 spoke to law enforcement sources from the scene who say 3 masked men approached LGP QUA in hopes of snatching his gold chains -- and he was shot in the chest as a result of the botched robbery. He later died at a nearby hospital.

QUA's death also prompted Gillie Da Kid to call out Philly, urging the community to clean things up, especially in the aftermath of his own son's murder.

The rapper was once an early protégé of will.i.am's and adopted the nickname "Voice of the Youth" for his passionate raps about deflecting from street life.

The family created a Telegraph account to share all of his funeral updates going forward.

LGP QUA was 30 years old.