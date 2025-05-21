Meek Mill Says Diddy Parties Gave 'Coke Vibes,' Slams Lil Rodney Lawsuit

Meek Mill felt the need to go on "public record" about Diddy parties he's attended ... amid the spiraling allegations being flung around the Bad Boy mogul's federal sex trafficking case.

Speculation about Meek's involvement with Diddy has run rampant since he was linked in producer Lil Rodney's lawsuit last year ... which has since had several key complaints tossed out.

On Tuesday, Meek called all allegations an attack on his brand before flipping to his experience at Diddy parties ... he's claiming the craziest thing he's seen is "coke vibes."

What that means is up to interpretation, but probably checks out ... Diddy's former assistant recently testified to "Diddy-bopping on drugs" at one party, which basically means he was dancing around while being high out of his mind. And a federal agent testified Wednesday several samples tested from items seized at Diddy's Miami mansion tested positive for cocaine and other drugs.

Luce Cannon admitted that he kidnapped Meek Mill at the club & held him up for Ransom for $50,000 in LA



Luce made Meek call Rick Ross to have him pay up $50,000 in cash, he sent it. Big U allegedly set it up. 🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/pu8SbfwJLO — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 24, 2025 @AkademiksTV

Meek also called cap on rapper Luce Cannon's March 2025 interview with DJ Akademiks, where he claimed Rick Ross once paid Big U a $50K ransom in exchange for Meek's life.

To fully clear his name, Meek also addressed the super-viral pic of him and Diddy posing at a party in matching outfits ... and, inexplicably, with a little person.

Meek says he was rushing to Coachella and stopped at Melrose Ave luxury retailer Maxfield and bought a Gucci outfit ... only to run into Diddy, who apparently had the same fashion sense!!!

