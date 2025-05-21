Diddy Trial Continues With Homeland Security Agent Resuming Testimony

Testimony continues Wednesday in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC, where Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon has taken the stand to continue Tuesday afternoon's questioning.

After some back-and-forth between attorneys regarding proceedings, prosecutors announced Mr. Mescudi -- AKA Kid Cudi -- will not testify Wednesday ... he's expected to take the stand Thursday.

As the hearing got underway, Gannon was asked on the stand by the prosecution about details of the 2024 raid on Diddy's mansion on Star Island in Miami -- pictures from the raid were released into evidence overnight depicting drugs, guns and bedroom items.

Gannon confirmed some of the details about seized property ... clarifying 31 bottles of Astroglide lube and 25 bottles of baby oil were among the items, as well as cell phones and a loaded Glock .45 handgun.

Gannon said a Gucci bag found in a closet held pills, powder and a crystal-rock-like substance, plus a plastic straw ... the straw had residue that tested positive for ketamine and cocaine, as did a $100 bill also found in the bag. Court documents elaborated a bottle of eyedrops found in the bag contained MDMA and ketamine in the liquid. Tablets tested positive for methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and alprazolam, Xanax's active ingredient.

As you know, Diddy lived in a huge mansion on the island -- Gannon testified Tuesday he was the head of the operation in the raid on the property in March 2024.

Cross-examined by the defense, Gannon said the operation was planned to go down without Diddy present at the location.

Six people were at the house when agents entered, according to Gannon -- a music producer, a property manager and other facilities personnel were put in handcuffs, and they were searched.

He said armored vehicles were used to approach the property -- he testified yesterday the front gate was broken down -- as well as a boat from the water side ... and about 90 agents were involved, although not all at the same time, he said.