New York City Jewelers Brawl After Intense Argument, on Video
NYC Jewelers Bling Brings Out Swings ... Allegations of Theft Results in Punches Thrown
"Uncut Gems" might just be a movie, but it looks like it nailed the volatile nature of the jewelry industry in New York ... because a couple of well-known jewelers got into a massive brawl Friday.
Here's the deal ... a jeweler named Maksud Agadjani, who owns TraxNYC -- and boasts more than 3 million Instagram followers -- confronted George and Freddy Akay of Akay Diamonds. He accused them of using his name to rip people off.
Another angle 💀pic.twitter.com/LN05QBxs6r— The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) January 3, 2026 @RandomTheGuy_
In the clip he posted, he goes crazy at the Akay booth ... screaming in a man's face and calling him a thief while shouting curses and other NSFW words at him.
Eventually, it seems like he's pulled away from the booth by a crowd ... before apparently coming back -- when a man spits in his face, leading to an all-out brawl with shoving and punches thrown.
In a video Agadjani posted, he shows off redness on his neck from where he claims the Akays tried to strangle him, as well as a red mark on his head from where he says he was hit.
He repeatedly asserts the Akays tried to kill him ... and, he also shares a video where he's using what appears to be a nebulizer -- most commonly used to treat respiratory conditions -- while ranting about the men who allegedly wronged him.
The NYPD tells TMZ ... they received a call about a reported assault, and when they arrived, they were told two men approached an alleged male victim and had a verbal dispute, which turned physical.
Cops say two individuals punched the alleged victim with closed fists, and he sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
George and Freddy were both arrested on assault charges, we're told. We've reached out to both of them. Freddy declined to comment.