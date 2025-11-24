Ja Rule Admits to Getting Jumped, Says It Wouldn't Happen to Bruce Springsteen

Play video content Ja Rule

Ja Rule is admitting to having his noggin punched up a bit backstage at Brandy and Monica's NYC tour stop ... and firmly believes had he been a white rock star named Bruce Springsteen instead of a Black rap star, his attackers would be arrested!!!

Ja addressed the entire situation on his IG Live Sunday morning. From his account, he and his homeboys were backstage and set to go onstage as part of Brandy and Monica's star-studded cameo rollout when 3 dudes socked him in the back of the head, causing him to fall and tussle on the ground.

Newly freed rapper Max B was also backstage at the time ... but Ja was adamant Max had nothing to do with the fight and cleared his name.

Ja blames blogger Tasha K for spreading misinformation and has even threatened to sue, but he refuses to give the attackers any clout points for sneaking up on him.