Ja Rule Advises Rappers To Get Prenups, but Says Gelo Divorce Won't Hurt Career

Ja Rule isn't predicting LiAngelo Ball's swag swerve and bend that corner over a pesky little thing like divorce ... Gelo's a rapper and rappers have options!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Mr. Holla Holla himself -- the perfect candidate for the marital pop quiz.

Like Gelo, Rule made his money through Def Jam Records, where he and the late, great Irv Gotti sold millions of records through the Murder Inc. joint deal -- not to mention he's a marriage vet ... he and his lady Aisha have been married for 24 years!!!

Ja tells us marriage can be a beautiful thing ... but in today's times, it's probably best to get that pre-nup popping and ensure your own pockets won't take a hit in the pulpit.

We broke the story ... LiAngelo filed for divorce barely a week after his soon-to-be-ex, Rashida Nicole, announced she was pregnant, making her a single lady and mom all in one swoop.