Ja Rule's Daughter Gets Married, Rapper Walks Her Down Aisle

Ja Rule just went from spitting bars to spitting tears (maybe) — 'cause his baby girl Brittney Atkins just said "I do," and Papa Rule was front and center for the big moment!

Brittney's all grown up ... and, social media clips from the wedding show the rapper trading the recording studio for a chance to witness true love instead of his more aggressive "Thug Lovin'."

Hit the play button, folks ... Ja Rule walks slowly with his daughter -- careful not to step on her large train, 'cause Britt might go full Murder Inc. on him if he signs her bright white ensemble with a shoeprint.

Ja Rule shook hands with Brittney's man -- who goes by "Tiki" on Instagram -- embracing him in a hug ... while probably reminding him he's not one to mess with.

Later, Ja shook his tail feathers on the dance floor ... livin' it up with his baby girl for their first dance -- before he grabbed a mic.

No rap battles against old rival Eminem here, though ... he gave a heartfelt speech instead -- though he admitted he decided to off-the-cuff the speech instead of preparing one.

JR discussed his daughter's wedding with Page Six just a couple months ago ... admitting he wasn't prepared to put on a full concert for her -- but, that didn't mean he wasn't considering a surprise or two for Brittney.

Ja Rule's a baller -- now a bawler -- and, it doesn't seem like he broke down in public ... but, ya never know what could've gone down in the privacy of his hotel room.