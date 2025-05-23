Metro Boomin Partners With United Way for St. Louis Tornado Relief Efforts

Metro Boomin says the St. Louis storms that left 5 people dead and $1 billion in damage left him in a somber mood ... and the superproducer is taking initiative to get his hometown back to greatness!!!

Rodney Boyd, founder and partner with Nexus Group, tells TMZ Hip Hop that Metro immediately reached out to United Way of Greater St. Louis, and donated resources and that they were able to deploy food trucks into some of the most devastated areas on Sunday ... just hours after the storm hit.

FEMA was criticized for its slow response to the disaster -- most notably by St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer -- but Metro’s contribution to the United Way of Greater St. Louis not only funded efforts for big picture strategy, it allowed first-responders to be fed, which in turn, gave them energy for the tasks on hand!!!

Humphries says they've been working with a food truck organization called Currency of Caring and they're going deep in the 'hood ... all the way to the corner of Greer and Marcus by the now-wrecked Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church, down to the Natural Bridge @ Taylor EB.