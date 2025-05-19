Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Xzibit Makes LeBronny Joke With Son Onstage at 'Kingmaker' Album Release Party

Xzibit & Tre Capital We're Hip Hop's Lebron & Bronny!!!

LEBRON DID IT TOO!!!
Xzibit's been putting down platinum raps for so long, his son is now old enough to be featured on his albums!!!

On Friday, Xzibit released his comeback album "Kingmaker" and celebrated with a party inside West Hollywood's Peppermint Club with fellow Cali artists King Tee, Big Tray Dee, Demrick, Symba, Focus..., Guapdad 4000, and several others.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of X's son Tre Capital giving a heartwarming speech in front of the group about how fame and celebrity strained their relationship as he was growing up.

Tre called Xzibit an incredible father and they both admitted he's no rapper nepo baby -- he had to pay his own dues to get respected!!!

The LeBron James and Bronny comparison was right there for the taking and X grabbed it by the bullhorns ... set your kids up for greatness and enjoy the results!!!

X publicly spoke about missing out on several parent-teacher conferences on his 2000 album "Restless," but the new project is a full circle moment ... Tre's rapping bar-for-bar with dad on the "Kingmaker" last song!!!

HOPPIN' ON THE MIC
Some father-son duos bond over changing oil ... these guys bond over microphones!!!

