Xzibit Files to Legally Divorce Estranged Wife, Terms Still Up in Air

Xzibit wants to go back to single status ... filing to become legally divorced -- though he and his estranged wife Krista Joiner still need to come to a settlement agreement.

The rapper filed documents in Los Angeles earlier this week asking the court to bifurcate his divorce ... basically separating his marital status from the divorce proceedings regarding child and spousal support, thus allowing him to become single in the eyes of the law while proceedings drag on.

Xzibit points out the two have been separated for more than four years ... and, while he claims their trial date is scheduled for next month, he knows this may take awhile to resolve -- and, he wants to be a single man again.

Attorneys for Xzibit also stress that they've tried to reach out to Krista multiple times about legally ending the marriage recently -- claiming they haven't heard back from her or her attorneys since earlier this month.

This new development comes a few months after Krista asked the court for $30K more per month to return to the luxury lifestyle she once had.

Krista claimed she and the son she shares with Xzibit were forced to move out of a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home that cost $10K a month ... and, they couldn't buy designer clothes anymore as well as making other complaints.