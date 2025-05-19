Salt-N-Pepa Sue UMG for Refusing to Terminate Contract Past Expiration Date

Much of Salt-N-Pepa's music was pulled from streaming services last week, and it turns out the legendary hip hop trio has a serious bone to pick with Universal Music Group!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs filed by Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton demanding UMG comply with the termination of their contract, per Section 203 of the American Copyright Act, which returns SNP the rights to song recordings after time.

According to the complaint, UMG has refused to cooperate with the "Push It" rappers since 2002 ... not resulting in revenue loss, but preventing them from entering a new agreement with a new party to license the recordings.

Furthermore, Salt-N-Pepa claims UMG is impeding their right to promote and make money off the recordings themselves. SNP are seeking no less than $1 million in damages, a declaratory judgment, and a permanent injunction that blocks UMG from distributing their music without a license going forward.

UMG has been under fire from heavy hitters as of late ... Drake and Limp Bizkit also have existing lawsuits against the label.

SNP went super viral with a Geico commercial a decade ago -- you gotta think they'd like to take advantage of more of those deals!!!