Sandra 'Pepa' Denton, DJ Spinderella Reunite Onstage After Nasty Group Split

Salt-N-Pepa Pepa Surprises Spinderella at Halloween Party Let's 'Push It' Like Ol' Times!!!

102824_pepa_spinderella_kal
LOOK WHO IT IS!!!
Sandra "Pepa" Denton gave her former groupmate DJ Spinderella the shock of a lifetime at her annual Halloween party -- but in a good way!!!

We got the proof ... on Sunday, Pepa crashed Spinderella's annual Halloween Boo Bash and stuck around to perform their classic cuts "Push It," "Shoop" and "Whatta Man"!!!

dj spinderella halloween bash

Pepa played the cowgirl and Spinderella was dressed as the Beetlejuice ghost host with the most when she hopped out the DJ booth to perform her "Whatta Man" verse.

Best Halloween Costumes Of 2024
Launch Gallery
Best Halloween Costumes Of 2024 Launch Gallery

Spin later told the crowd they had been mending fences behind the scenes ... and this mini-reunion was a step toward rebuilding their foundation. DJ Jazzy Jeff was also on hand for the festivities.

102824_pepa_spinderella_jazzy_jeff_kal
SPINDERELLA SURPRISE
It's one of those hip hop maturity stories ... the iconic trio went their separate ways years ago after Spinderella sued the group over a royalties dispute, and she eventually saw herself sliced from the film biopic.

Old School Salt N Pepa Pics
Launch Gallery
Old School Salt N Pepa Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

We just need Cheryl “Salt” James to "shoop" on in next time to make it official!!!

