Salt-N-Pepa Sued by Spinderella for Her Share of the Pie

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Salt-N-Pepa's DJ, Spinderella, is cooking up a remix that probably goes like this -- Whatta Scam, Whatta Scam, Whatta Mighty Good Scam -- cause she says the group's been screwing her out of millions.

Spin's filed suit against her groupmates of nearly 35 years ... claiming the screw job started with their 'Best of' album, released in 1999. In the suit, she says she was promised one third of the royalties for the record, and even got a phone call telling her she would be getting $125k ... but she never got it.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, that was just the beginning. Spin says she also got cheated when Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a VH1 TV show based on the group's rise to stardom. In the suit, she says she was promised one third of the group's fee for the show -- and even though she got an occasional guest spot, she got way less than one-third.

Even worse, Spin says she got ZERO compensation for their appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

But, according to the suit, she got the biggest shock this year. Spin says she was informed by SoundExchange -- which collects and distributes royalties to artists -- that her groupmates had been paid more than $600k in royalties over the last decade, but she hadn't seen a dime of that money.