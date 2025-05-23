Papoose Files for Divorce Claiming Remy Ma Cheated With Men & Women

Play video content Instagram / @papoose

Papoose says his estranged wife Remy Ma crossed the line by mentioning his children in her explosive rant yesterday ... so he returned with some TNT of his own by telling the world his ex is capable of whorrible things!!!

We obtained Papoose's divorce filing court docs on Friday, which cite the usual irreconcilable differences and requests for equal dissolution ... but he put many more details on Instagram!!!

According to Pap, Remy cheated heavily throughout their marriage, even with a woman she was once imprisoned with, at one point.

The veteran MC says he couldn't turn a blind eye to her dipping out with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, and confirmed the longstanding rumors that he delivered a critical beatdown ... even knocking out a tooth that caused a hole in his hand.

The guy gave him dap and then slammed his wife -- Pap says the ass-whooping was mandatory and says Remy developed animosity towards him for delivering it.

Pap then played alleged audio of Eazy threatening to leak nude photos and videos of Remy and of her claiming she was stringing Eazy along.

He also accused Remy of habitually lying regarding her music career, success and all.

Fans have commented for years they can hear Pap's influence in Remy's music and he claimed to have written 90% of her catalog -- including her signature hit "Conceited."

Pap assures if you search through any of his phones, the lyrics he wrote for Remy will pop right up, but he had no issues being in her shadow because that's the man he is.

Remy and Pap's new flame, boxer Claressa Shields, also went back and forth with sideswipes on IG, mega fallout for the intense IG Lives.