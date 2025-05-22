Remy Ma Calmly Crashes Out on Papoose & Claressa Shields, for 80 Minutes

And Go Be With His New Come-Up GF!!!

Remy Ma had plenty of time today to discuss her estranged husband Papoose and his GF Claressa Shields -- over 80 minutes of "shEther" to be exact!!!

The lengthy IG Live came before the microphone finished cooling off at "The Breakfast Club" where Shields admitted Pap needed to handle his beeswax ... but still declared she there was zero "ill will" towards Remy, AKA "The Elephant in the Room!!!"

Well, Remy went full tusk echoing Claressa's comments ... while passively unloading on Pap, even quipping he's assumed the role of "wife" at one point.

According to Remy, she and Pap haven't slept in the same bed since May 2022, but she allowed the fans to think they were still under the same "Black Love" spell displayed in their hit VH1 series, "Meet The Mackies."

Remy claims it was her who ended their 15-year marriage after Pap was verbally mistreating her and says there's even footage of him attempting to kick out her car window while she rummaged through his phone.

She claimed to pity Claressa because she suspects Papoose was mooching off her and wants him to sign the divorce papers A-S-A-P so she can get on with her life.