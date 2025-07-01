Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

50 Cent's European Concert Completely Sold Out, Despite Ja Rule Taunts

50 Cent Ja Rule's LOUD & WRONG Here's Receipts My Show Was Sold Out!!!

Ja Rule recently made 50 Cent the target of ridicule with claims his longtime rival had a paltry crowd turnout at his recent Euro tour stop ... a misfire diss, because we've obtained proof the show was actually at capacity!!!

50 Cent was live inside Hannover, Germany's Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena for his "Legacy" tour on June 28 ... a show where he sold more than 25,000 tickets.

A representative for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson provided ticketing info and tells TMZ Hip Hop, “Like all of Jackson’s other tour dates, this show was completely sold-out.”

50 Cent Sold-Out For Upcoming Show

50's upcoming London show on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is sold out, all the same.

Ja tripled down during his rampage that 50's show was lacking and there's probably some direct animosity from one of the last times these two age-old enemies went at it.

Back in February 2024, Ja had to cancel his own UK tour after claiming travel-visa complications stopped the motion, opening himself up to direct ridicule from 50.

Dah well ... catch 50 overseas, with Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and A. Boogie -- if you can find a ticket!!!

