50 Cent Says He's Will Speak to Donald Trump About Diddy Pardon

But I'm Not Demanding He Do Anything

I'm Going to Speak to the Prez About Diddy Pardon ...

50 Cent's going to the Oval Office eventually to have a chat with President Donald Trump about Diddy ... telling fans he plans to share his raw thoughts with the prez -- but, not to convince the president to take a pardon off the table.

The rapper has put up a flurry of posts about the president saying during a recent interview that he will consider pardoning Diddy if the mogul's convicted.

Play video content Fox News

In the first, 50 wrote, "He said some really bad things about Trump ,it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy."

Well, several new outlets took that to mean 50's going to make sure Diddy stays locked up ... which 50 says is taking hist statement too far.

50 clarified on his social media that he's going to just tell DJT how he feels about the mogul ... while also letting Trump know about some alleged comments 50 says Diddy's made about the president.

As you know ... 50 Cent's taken quite a few shots at Diddy since the super producer was arrested back in September -- clowning him a few times. Most recently, he shared an AI-generated image of himself in a "Free Diddy" t-shirt.

As you know ... Diddy's in the middle of his federal sex trafficking trial -- with a former assistant using the pseudonym "Mia" testifying against him last week.