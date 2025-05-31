Harvey Weinstein Sued By Diddy Accuser for Alleged Sexual Assault

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Harvey Weinstein have more than one thing in common ... they’re being sued for alleged sexual assault by the same model.

Not only are Diddy and Weinstein currently on trial for sex crimes in unrelated trials, but Crystal McKinney has filed lawsuits against them in a New York federal court.

In her latest suit, filed Friday, McKinney -- through her attorney Michelle Caiola -- accuses Weinstein of raping her and a friend in a Manhattan hotel room in 2003.

McKinney says she wanted to break into the film industry, so she arranged to meet with Weinstein -- the cofounder of Miramax Films -- to chat about “business opportunities."

According to McKinney, the meeting was set up by a modeling company executive who made a crack about her not having sex with Weinstein until he put her in a movie.

McKinney claims she was bothered by the comment but went to the meeting anyway because she hadn’t heard about Weinstein's alleged predatory behavior. She says she brought along her roommate -- another model looking for movie roles -- and they met Weinstein at a noisy nightclub.

McKinney alleges Weinstein claimed he was having trouble hearing them because of all the noise so he invited them to his room at the Ritz-Carlton Battery Park hotel.

That’s where, according to McKinney, Weinstein got them drunk on booze and forced the two women to have sex with each other before he raped them.

Previously, McKinney sued Diddy in 2024, accusing the music mogul of sexually assaulting her at his NYC studio after the two met at a Men's Fashion Week event. McKinney says Diddy forced her to give him oral sex in a bathroom after she was plied with booze and given a joint laced with a narcotic.

Diddy responded to the suit, asking the court to toss it because the alleged actions were time-barred -- meaning the statute of limitations ran out years ago. Diddy has also denied all allegations of wrongdoing as he fights criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering at his federal trial.

As for Weinstein, he’s currently being retried on rape and sexual assault charges after an appeals court overturned his conviction ... ruling that the prosecutors in his case allowed women to testify who weren't pertinent to the charges he was facing.