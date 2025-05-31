Cassie Ventura & Alex Fine's Happily Ever After

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine found each other after she and Diddy parted ways ... and, while her texts show she still harbored some feelings for the rap mogul post-split, she's built a new life with her better half.

Ventura and Fine began their relationship in 2018, and they married the following year. They already had two kids together when Cassie took the stand against Diddy in his federal trial -- while she was pregnant with her third. She gave birth just a couple weeks after testifying.

Despite linking up with Alex after she and Diddy split, texts entered as evidence during the trial show she was still hitting up the rap mogul early on in their relationship.