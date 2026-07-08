Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Connor Murphy Dead After Drowning in Thailand Viral Press

Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy has reportedly died following a drowning incident in Thailand.

The influencer, who boasted more than 400,000 followers between Instagram and YouTube, was reportedly acting erratically when he returned to a luxury residential village by taxi on Tuesday, according to Thai outlet Thai Rath. He then allegedly tried getting into another car, but the driver refused due to his alleged behavior ... leading him to grow agitated and start shouting.

That's when locals called the police, and upon their arrival, Connor reportedly fled through the village and jumped into a lake ... where he swam until he allegedly exhausted himself and drowned.

Divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation reportedly searched for his body for about 30 minutes before bringing him to shore.

Connor's girlfriend, who used a pseudonym to speak to press, claimed there were no problems or unusual behaviors exhibited by Connor ... and she says she never saw him use drugs.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Pills and Syringes Following Connor Michael Murphy's Death Viral Press

However, the report says his rental home was covered in paint splatters and authorities from Bang Phli Police Station discovered two unused syringes in his vehicle as well as unidentified white pills.

The investigation is ongoing.

Connor rose to fame in the mid-2010s on YouTube, where he shared content about bodybuilding and fitness. He described himself as a "giga chad" -- a term for a male with confidence and peak physical form.

He was 32.