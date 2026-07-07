Graham Platner’s Ex-GF Claims He Would Sneakily Remove Condoms During Sex

Ex Claims He Took Off Condoms During Sex Without Consent

Fresh trouble for Graham Platner ... a second ex-girlfriend has stepped forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against the embattled Maine Senate candidate ... claiming he had a penchant for stealthily removing condoms without her consent when they were banging.

According to a new Washington Post report, Lyndsey Fifield claims Platner repeatedly removed condoms during sex without her knowledge or consent ... despite allegedly knowing she wasn't using birth control. She says she later confronted him about the alleged encounters, and a friend told the Post she remembered her being upset over his alleged behavior.

The latest claims come just one day after TMZ reported another former girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, accused the Democratic Senate candidate of sexually assaulting her.

Platner has denied both allegations.

Platner's campaign pushed back hard Monday ... telling TMZ the accusations are part of a coordinated effort by "out-of-state establishment operatives" to derail his campaign.

The campaign also suggested the timing is no coincidence, considering Maine's ballot deadline is just a week away.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Clashes With ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Over Graham Platner ABC

As TMZ previously reported, the controversy spilled onto "The View" Tuesday morning, where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparred with the hosts over the scandal.