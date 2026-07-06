Graham Platner Accused of Sexual Assault ... Denies New Allegations

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing a new sexual assault allegation from a woman he previously dated ... an accusation he strongly denies.

Jenny Racicot -- a 41-year-old Maine woman -- tells Politico she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner for more than two years before he allegedly entered her home uninvited one night in late 2021 while deeply intoxicated. She claims Platner forced himself on her despite repeatedly being told to stop.

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Platner doubled down on his denial in a video Monday ... while revealing he's taking time to consider the best path forward for his campaign in light of the allegation.

Racicot says she cut off contact with Platner after telling him the encounter was not consensual ... and later considered going to police, but ultimately did not file a report. She says she initially confided only in her therapist before telling others about the alleged assault in the years that followed.

Politico claims Racicot told a man she later dated about the alleged assault years before Platner ran for Senate. The outlet also reviewed 2023 Facebook messages in which she warned another woman about getting involved with him.

Platner's campaign is also going on the offensive ... accusing out-of-state establishment operatives of coaching and coordinating the allegation, and arguing the timing is no coincidence with Maine's ballot deadline just a week away.

Platner also acknowledged the allegation could have political consequences ... saying he's taking time to reflect on the best path forward while insisting he remains committed to defeating Susan Collins.