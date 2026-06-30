Stormy Daniels Rips 'Tiny' Donald Trump in Scathing Reflecting Pool Review

Stormy Daniels is taking a monumental step in her feud with Donald Trump ... comparing his "yucky" Reflecting Pool renovation to the Trump gene pool ... and calling Trump "tiny."

The porn star-turned-comedian shared photos from her trip to the nation's capital with her husband, Barrett Blade, including one inside the Lincoln Memorial and another in front of the Pool.

Stormy captioned the snap ... "Had a day off yesterday so we walked around DC. I thought there would be a lot more people out and about but it was pretty quiet. Reflecting Pool still almost as yucky as tiny’s gene pool, though."

Of course, "Tiny" is Stormy's nickname for Trump ... a reference to his alleged penis size.

To prove her point, Stormy shared a pic of the green-blue reflecting pool water ... which appears to have some debris floating in it ... though the water quality looks much improved from earlier this month.

While Stormy and Barrett are hanging out in D.C., it's not all tourism and sightseeing ... Stormy's got a show tonight at a local comedy venue.