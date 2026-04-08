Stormy Daniel's Lawyer Michael Avenatti Released from Prison, Back in Hollywood

Michael Avenatti, the blustery lawyer who repped Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump who then went to prison for ripping her and other clients off ... is now a free man. Well, sort of.

Avenatti was convicted of various crimes -- including a $20 million extortion scheme against Nike and stealing $300,000 from Stormy -- and sentenced to 11 years 3 months. He served around 4 years and was released Tuesday.

Avenatti is not a fully free man. He's been ordered to serve more time in a half-way house in Hollywood. He's also required to participate in mental health treatment and stay away from unlawful controlled substances. His projected release date is September, 2028.

And there's more. He's required to pay restitution, and a whopping amount at that -- $5,937,725.58.

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Avenatti never met a camera he didn't like, frequently appearing on CNN and even once saying he was going to run for President. While he repped Stormy, he was a Trump attack dog.

Avenatti also went after then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, repping the women who accused him of misconduct.

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