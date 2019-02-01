Michael Avenatti Will Not Be Charged over Domestic Violence Arrest

Michael Avenatti No Criminal Charges In Domestic Violence Arrest

Michael Avenatti will not be charged with any crime in connection with his domestic violence arrest.

The L.A. City Attorney just announced it will hold an informal hearing in which the alleged victim, Mareli Miniutti, and Avenatti will appear separately and talk about what happened back in November, when the woman claimed he got violent with her ... something Avenatti denies.

The City Attorney says the woman "will be advised of services available to her." As for Avenatti, the City Attorney says "The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations."

As we reported, the L.A. County D.A. declined to file felony charges.

Mareli also got a temporary restraining order against Avenatti ... a hearing on that matter has been postponed until next month.